Turin
Couple use pepper spray agst cops who fined them
In Turin
27 Aprile 2018
Turin, April 27 - A married Italian couple were arrested Friday after using pepper spray on traffic police who were giving them a fine for parking in a no-parking spot in Turin. The man, 50, hit the two officers with an umbrella while his wife took the spray out of her purse and used it on them. The couple were placed under house arrest.
Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B
Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C
Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida
Vinicio Capossela al concerto del 1° maggio a Taranto