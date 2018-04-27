Soccer: Let it be a party agst Liverpool - coach (4)

Rome, April 27 - Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco called for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Liverpool to be a "party" after the first leg was marred by an Irish fan being attacked and left in a coma. "I condemn all forms of violence," he said, adding that "I, my staff and team are very close to Sean Cox and his family". "I really hope the return leg is a party, perhaps with a great result, but mainly a party," said Di Francesco, whose side needs to overturn a 5-2 deficit. "That is the appeal I make to our fans". The interior ministry said Friday there may be a three-day ban on the sale, transport and consumption in the street of alcohol in glass containers in the centre of Rome around the game, from May 1 to May 3. The interior ministry and UEFA are also set to approve very tight security including a "maxi-zone" for security in the centre of Rome and around the Olimpico. Some 1,000 of Liverpool's 5,000 travelling support have been flagged as possible hooligans. Almost 1,000 police will be deployed in Rome on the day of the match.