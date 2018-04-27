Divorces in Italy on the rise – ISTAT

Rome, April 27 - There were 16.3 divorces per 10,000 inhabitants in Italy in 2016, up from 13.6 the previous year, ISTAT said in its 'Noi Italia' report Friday. The increase was due to the introduction of a new law allowing 'quick divorce' in May 2015, the national statistics institute added. The marriage rate in Italy remained low with 3.2 marriages celebrated per 1,000 inhabitants, ahead only of Portugal and Slovenia.