Rome
Banks improving, small ones at risk - BoI (2)
Big banks cut NPLs by 38% over 2 yrs
27 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 27 - Italian banks are improving but smaller ones are still at risk, the Bank of Italy said Friday. It said major banks had cut their non-performing loans by 38% in the last two years. Italy's high public debt makes the country vulnerable, the BoI said.
