Mussolini clashes with Macerata mayor over Duce pinata (3)

Cerca

Venerdì 27 Aprile 2018 | 16:08

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, due Papi in 19 anniCacucci pronto a lasciare
26.04.2018

Bari, due Papi in 19 anni
Cacucci pronto a lasciare

Eipli, l'operaio diventa dirigentestrapagato senza concorso: sequestrati beni per 370mila€
26.04.2018

Eipli, l'operaio diventa dirigente
strapagato senza concorso:
sequestrati beni per 370mila€

Papa Francesco, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, il 7 luglio a Bariincontro ecumenico per la pace
25.04.2018

Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bari

Guerra tra clan nel Foggianoucciso un 25enne a Vieste
26.04.2018

Vieste, guerra tra clan: ucciso
25enne a raffiche di mitra
Secondo morto in 20 giorni

Fatture false per 500 milioninei guai anche azienda leccese
26.04.2018

Fatture false per 500 milioni
nei guai anche azienda leccese

Arrestato un 52enne pregiudicato per una rapina alla Banca Popolare di Bari
27.04.2018

Arrestato un 52enne pregiudicato per una rapina alla Banca Popolare di Bari Foto

La lunga giornata di Giovanni Paolo II nel 1984
25.04.2018

La lunga giornata di Giovanni Paolo II nel 1984

Omicidio-suicidio a Potenza
25.04.2018

Omicidio-suicidio a Potenza

Decaro al Sacrario per il 25 aprile: «Orgogliosi del ruolo di Bari»
25.04.2018

Decaro al Sacrario per il 25 aprile: «Orgogliosi del ruolo di Bari» Foto

Vieste, 25enne freddato a colpi di kalashnikov sotto casa
26.04.2018

Vieste, 25enne freddato a colpi di kalashnikov sotto casa

Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato un 45enne barese
27.04.2018

Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato un 45enne barese Video

Giovanni Paolo II, Papa Wojtyla, a Bitonto
25.04.2018

Giovanni Paolo II a Bari e Bitonto: parla agli agricoltori

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine
24.04.2018

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine

Maxi piantagione di marijuana due arresti a Canosa di Puglia
27.04.2018

Maxi piantagione di marijuana Video due arresti a Canosa di Puglia

Presa la coppia della spaccatenel Leccese: lei si travestiva da uomo
26.04.2018

Presa la coppia della spaccate nel Leccese: lei si travestiva da uomo

Macerata

Mussolini clashes with Macerata mayor over Duce pinata (3)

FI MEP says first citizen shd apologise

Mussolini clashes with Macerata mayor over Duce pinata (3)

Macerata, April 27 - Centre-right Forza Italia MEP and granddaughter of Benito Mussolini Alessandra Mussolini nearly came to blows with centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini after visiting the Marche city two days after an anti-Fascist group put up a pinata puppet of Il Duce resembling his hanging by the feet in a Milan square after he was shot by Italian partisans in 1944, and urged children to smash it to get sweets on Liberation Day. Mussolini said the pinata was a "disgrace, an obscene act" and demanded the mayor apologise to the city and withdraw the mandate of a councillor. "You should be ashamed," replied Carancini. Fascist dictator Mussolini was hanged by the feet with his mistress Claretta Petacci and other Fascist high-ups in Milan's Piazzale Loreto, and a mob smashed his head in.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Soccer: Let it be a party agst Liverpool - coach (4)

Soccer: Let it be a party agst Liverpool - coach (4)

 
Divorces in Italy on the rise – ISTAT

Divorces in Italy on the rise – ISTAT

 
Banks improving, small ones at risk - BoI (2)

Banks improving, small ones at risk - BoI (2)

 
Mussolini clashes with Macerata mayor over Duce pinata (3)

Mussolini clashes with Macerata mayor over Duce pinata (3)

 
Salvini severed head hanging down in stickers in Pavia

Salvini severed head hanging down in stickers in Pavia

 
Train derails near Cuneo, 3 slightly hurt

Train derails near Cuneo, 3 slightly hurt

 
Italy food tourism doubles in a year - study (3)

Italy food tourism doubles in a year - study (3)

 
Salvini won't leave, break is made-up news -Berlusconi (2)

Salvini won't leave, break is made-up news -Berlusconi (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Arrestato un 52enne pregiudicato per una rapina alla Banca Popolare di Bari

Arrestato un 52enne pregiudicato per una rapina alla Banca Popolare di Bari Foto

 
Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato un 45enne barese

Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato un 45enne barese Video

 
Bari capitale dell'agricoltura fino a domenica

Bari capitale dell'agricoltura fino a domenica

 
Maxi piantagione di marijuana due arresti a Canosa di Puglia

Maxi piantagione di marijuana Video due arresti a Canosa di Puglia

 
Scritte No Tap sul muro della chiesa identificati e denunciati due anarchici

Denunciati due anarchici per le scritte No Tap sul muro della chiesa Video

 
CANALE REALE VIDEO

Centro ricerca sul plasma nell'ex ospedale psichiatrico di «Villa Romatizza»

 
Sopralluogo per la rigenerazione del Canale Reale

Sopralluogo per la rigenerazione del Canale Reale

 
Presa la coppia della spaccatenel Leccese: lei si travestiva da uomo

Presa la coppia della spaccate nel Leccese: lei si travestiva da uomo

 
Vieste, 25enne freddato a colpi di kalashnikov sotto casa

Vieste, 25enne freddato a colpi di kalashnikov sotto casa

 
La lunga giornata di Giovanni Paolo II nel 1984

La lunga giornata di Giovanni Paolo II nel 1984

 
La visita di Benedetto XVI nel 2005

La visita di Benedetto XVI nel 2005

 
Joseph Ratzinger,Papa Benedetto XVI, a Bari

Il saluto di Papa Benedetto XVI per il Congresso eucaristico a Bari

 
Giovanni Paolo II, Papa Wojtyla, a Bitonto

Giovanni Paolo II a Bari e Bitonto: parla agli agricoltori

 
Decaro al Sacrario per il 25 aprile: «Orgogliosi del ruolo di Bari»

Decaro al Sacrario per il 25 aprile: «Orgogliosi del ruolo di Bari» Foto

 
Omicidio-suicidio a Potenza

Omicidio-suicidio a Potenza

 
Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Italia TV
Pompei: studio su scheletro bimbo, screening su salute e dna

Pompei: studio su scheletro bimbo, screening su salute e dna

 
Spettacolo TV
Bill Cosby, tra piccolo e grande schermo

Bill Cosby, tra piccolo e grande schermo

 
Mondo TV
In Messico migliaia in piazza per morte studenti

In Messico migliaia in piazza per morte studenti

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 27 aprile 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 27 aprile 2018

 
Calcio TV
Europa League: Marsiglia verso finale, pari Arsenal-Atletico

Europa League: Marsiglia verso finale, pari Arsenal-Atletico

 
Economia TV
Facebook chiude trimestre sopra le previsioni

Facebook chiude trimestre sopra le previsioni

 

Digital Edition

27.04.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU