Salvini severed head hanging down in stickers in Pavia

Pavia, April 27 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini was pictured with his severed head hanging down in stickers that have appeared over the past few days on walls and lamp posts in Pavia, La Provincia Pavese newspaper said Friday. Salvini said Friday "these are idiots and cowards, I'm going forward". Alongside Salvini, their severed heads also swinging, were US President Donald Trump, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The stickers were captioned Make Fascists Swing Again. DIGOS security police are investigating. The pose resembled that of Benito Mussolini who was strung up by the feet in a Milan square after being shot by partisans in 1944. Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) Senate Whip voiced "solidarity with Salvini, let's stop this hatred and intolerance". League Veneto Governor Luca Zaia described the episode as "uncivilised, without any motivation".