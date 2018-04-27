Italy food tourism doubles in a year - study (3)

Rome, April 27 - Food and wine tourism in Italy has doubled in the last year, the Isnart-Unioncamere group said Friday. It said that last year there were 110 million stays in food-and-wine-related accommodation, double the previous year. The sector generated a turnover of more than 12 billion euros, 15.1% of the total tourism business in Italy, it said. Some 43% of stays last year were Italian food tourists (47 million) while the remaining 57% were international tourists (63 million).