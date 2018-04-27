Rome
Italy penultimate in Europe for female employment
13.7 percentage points below average, ahead only of Greece
27 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 27 - Italy came second to last in Europe for female employment in 2016, ahead only of Greece, ISTAT said in its 'Noi Italia' report Friday. In that year Italy remained 13.7 percentage points below the European average for female employment and 9.4 percentage points below the average for employment overall.
Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B
Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C
Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida
Vinicio Capossela al concerto del 1° maggio a Taranto