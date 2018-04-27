Italy has highest share of elderly in Europe - ISTAT

Rome, April 27 - Italy has the highest share of the elderly in the population in Europe, ISTAT said in its 'Noi Italia' report Friday. On January 1, 2017 there were 165.3 elderly people to 100 young people and 55.8 people of non working age to every 100 people of working age in Italy. The two indexes were significantly higher in central and northern regions, at 174.3 and 57.8 respectively.