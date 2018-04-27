Train derails near Cuneo, some slightly hurt (4)

Cuneo, April 27 - Some passengers were slightly hurt when a regional train travelling from Savona to Turin derailed on the Trinità-Sant'Albano stretch near Cuneo Friday. The line was interrupted between Fossano and Mondovì, sources said. Rescue services are at work at the scene of the accident. Rail network company RFI said a privately owned crane had hot the carriages, causing the accident. The crane was doing work not connected to the rail line, RFI said.