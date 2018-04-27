Salvini won't leave, break is made-up news -Berlusconi (3)

Trieste, April 27 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Friday that his ally, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, would not abandon him as some papers had reported. Berlusconi said he was "sure" Salvini would stay in the centre-right coalition even after Sunday's regional elections in Friuli, which are expected to strengthen the League's hand. The reports of a League poised to break with FI are "stories invented by those who have an interest in inventing them," Berlusconi said on the stump in Trieste.