Domenica 29 Aprile 2018 | 22:42

uno dei rolex contraffatti
29.04.2018

Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti

Appuntamento per la B, se il Lecce vince è fatta
29.04.2018

Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B

Potenza-Taranto senza tifosi ospiti
29.04.2018

Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C

Iacobini BpB
29.04.2018

Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida

Vinicio Capossela
28.04.2018

Vinicio Capossela al concerto del 1° maggio a Taranto

Arrestato un 52enne pregiudicato per una rapina alla Banca Popolare di Bari
27.04.2018

Arrestato un 52enne pregiudicato per una rapina alla Banca Popolare di Bari FOTO

Bari-Entella un gol che vale oro
27.04.2018

Bari-Entella un gol che vale oro

Esplosioni in una fabbrica di fuochi d'artificio a San Severo
28.04.2018

Esplosioni in una fabbrica di fuochi d'artificio a San Severo

I festeggiamenti per il Lecce in serie B
29.04.2018

I festeggiamenti per il Lecce in serie B

San Nicola estratte le barche che porteranno il «santo»
28.04.2018

San Nicola estratte le barche che porteranno il «santo»

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni
29.04.2018

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni VIDEO FOTO

Recuperata un'auto rubata e abbandonata nel Parco della Murgia Materana
28.04.2018

Recuperata un'auto rubata e abbandonata nel Parco della Murgia Materana VIDEO

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni
29.04.2018

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato un 45enne barese
27.04.2018

Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato 45enne barese VIDEO

Maxi piantagione di marijuana due arresti a Canosa di Puglia
27.04.2018

Maxi piantagione di marijuana, due arresti a Canosa di Puglia VIDEO

Trieste

Europe late on Facebook,rules needed Tajani tells ANSA Forum (2)

We must quiz Zuckerberg says EP chief

Europe late on Facebook,rules needed Tajani tells ANSA Forum (2)

Trieste, April 27 - Europe is "perhaps a bit slow" on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told an ANSA Forum in Trieste on Friday. He said we want to "interview (Facebook chief Mark) Zuckerberg to understand what happened". Tajani said "Facebook replied to our invitation by sending its vice president to Strasbourg, we insisted to have the president because the scope of what happened is so serious that we want to understand what happened and what can be done to avert a recurrence of the use of personal data in the next electoral campaign for the European elections". Tajani stressed that "the world of the Web must be regulated".

When we open up to God the impossible becomes reality - pope

When we open up to God the impossible becomes reality - pope

 
EU bans use of pesticides harmful to bees (4)

EU bans use of pesticides harmful to bees (4)

 
Train derails near Cuneo, 3 slightly hurt (3)

Train derails near Cuneo, 3 slightly hurt (3)

 
Man stabs cop, holes up in house (4)

Man stabs cop, holes up in house (4)

 
MPS's Profumo and Viola indicted for derivatives (5)

MPS's Profumo and Viola indicted for derivatives (5)

 
Designer sunglasses show glamour revival

Designer sunglasses show glamour revival

 
Bazoli, Massiah, others indicted over UBI case (4)

Bazoli, Massiah, others indicted over UBI case (4)

 
Bazoli, Massiah, others indicted over UBI case (3)

Bazoli, Massiah, others indicted over UBI case (3)

 

Festa grande per il Potenza promosso in serie C

 
Brindisi, non riesce la rimonta: stop a Varese

Brindisi, stop sul parquet di Varese

 
I festeggiamenti per il Lecce in serie B

I festeggiamenti per il Lecce in serie B

 
Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

 
Bernardo Bertolucci al Bif&st di Bari

Bernardo Bertolucci al Bif&st di Bari

 
Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni VIDEO FOTO

 
Villaggio Coldiretti un grande successo di pubblico, tanta la gente anche nell'ultima giornata

Villaggio Coldiretti un grande successo di pubblico, tanta la gente anche nell'ultima giornata

 
San Nicola estratte le barche che porteranno il «santo»

San Nicola estratte le barche che porteranno il «santo»

 
Recuperata un'auto rubata e abbandonata nel Parco della Murgia Materana

Recuperata un'auto rubata e abbandonata nel Parco della Murgia Materana VIDEO

 
Esplosioni in una fabbrica di fuochi d'artificio a San Severo

Esplosioni in una fabbrica di fuochi d'artificio a San Severo

 
Bari-Entella un gol che vale oro

Bari-Entella un gol che vale oro

 
Tra carri e festa a Sant'Agata di Puglia: è la cavalcata degli angeli

Tra carri e festa a Sant'Agata di Puglia: è la cavalcata degli angeli

 
Bizzarria meteo, la nebbia avvolge Bari

Bizzarria meteo, la nebbia avvolge Bari

 
Test pubblicità video

Test pubblicità video

 
Arrestato un 52enne pregiudicato per una rapina alla Banca Popolare di Bari

Arrestato un 52enne pregiudicato per una rapina alla Banca Popolare di Bari FOTO

 
Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato un 45enne barese

Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato 45enne barese VIDEO

 

Ansatg delle ore 19

Ansatg delle ore 19

 
Farmer mania, oltre 6 italiani su 10 in orti e giardini

Farmer mania, oltre 6 italiani su 10 in orti e giardini

 
Il Segretario di Stato americano Pompeo in Isralele

Il Segretario di Stato americano Pompeo in Isralele

 
Le panchine che saltano

Le panchine che saltano

 
Nel 2017 oltre 1.000 incidenti mortali in Italia

Nel 2017 oltre 1.000 incidenti mortali in Italia

 
Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 30 aprile 2018

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 30 aprile 2018

 
Pugilato: paura per Benvenuti, malore da codice rosso

Pugilato: paura per Benvenuti, malore da codice rosso

 
Mamma Mia! Gli ABBA sono tornati

Mamma Mia! Gli ABBA sono tornati

 

29.04.2018

