Europe late on Facebook,rules needed Tajani tells ANSA Forum (2)

Trieste, April 27 - Europe is "perhaps a bit slow" on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told an ANSA Forum in Trieste on Friday. He said we want to "interview (Facebook chief Mark) Zuckerberg to understand what happened". Tajani said "Facebook replied to our invitation by sending its vice president to Strasbourg, we insisted to have the president because the scope of what happened is so serious that we want to understand what happened and what can be done to avert a recurrence of the use of personal data in the next electoral campaign for the European elections". Tajani stressed that "the world of the Web must be regulated".