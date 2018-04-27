Di Maio shd return to centre right talks - Salvini (3)

Rome, April 27 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio should abandon a bid to form a government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and return to government-formation talks with the centre right. "My word is worth more than Di Maio's ambitions (to be premier)," Salkvini said. "I couldn't do what Di Maio does, talking one day with the League and the next with the PD. I respect the voters. I hope Di Maio takes a bath of humility and returns to site at the table with the centre right". He said he would bet on a centre-right-M5S government but if that doesn't happen "elections, even before October".