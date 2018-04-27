Brussels
EU OK to extend motorway concessions (3)
Will free up 8.5 bn in investments
27 Aprile 2018
Brussels, April 27 - The EU antitrust body on Friday approved the extension of Italian motorway concessions and the setting of a ceiling on tolls. The OK from the European Commission will free up 8.5 billion euros in investments. The plan envisages the extension of concessions held by Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) and Società Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi (SIAS). The former covers the Italian motorway network and the latter covers the A$ Turin-Milan motorway.
