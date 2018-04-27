Brussels
EU bans use of pesticides harmful to bees (3)
Three active ingredients will only be allowed in greenhouses
27 Aprile 2018
Brussels, April 27 - EU member States on Friday approved a proposal from the European Commission to ban the use in the open of three pesticides found to be harmful to bees. The use of the active ingredients imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam will henceforth be only allowed in greenhouses. The pesticides, known as neonicotinoids, are widely used in agriculture. The decision follows restrictions already introduced in 2013.
