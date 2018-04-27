Monza
Naked man hits two passers-by with iron bar
Near Monza
27 Aprile 2018
Monza, April 27 - A 36-year-old naked man attacked two men aged 72 and 61 with an iron bar in the street at Meda near Monza Thursday night. The man, who was believed to be high on drink or drugs, attacked them for no apparent reason, police said. He was arrested.
