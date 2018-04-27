Rome
Historic day for Koreas - Gentiloni (2)
'Unknowns ahead but day is historic' says Italy PM
27 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni tweeted Friday "the two Koreas announce: 'The war is over'. Over 60 eyars have gone by. The future is full of unknowns but the day is historic". Gentiloni was among many world leaders who hailed the announcement.
Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B
Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C
Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida
Vinicio Capossela al concerto del 1° maggio a Taranto