Milan
British student stabbed in central Milan robbery
Woman, 21, out of danger
27 Aprile 2018
Milan, April 27 - A 21-year-old British woman student was stabbed in the abdomen during an attempted robbery allegedly by two non-EU immigrants in the centre of Milan overnight, sources said Friday. The young woman was attacked on her way home in Via Franchino Gaffurio. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but her condition then improved and she was said to be out of danger. The woman, who was not immediately named, was said to be a British woman living in Milan and frequenting the Cattolica University.
Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B
Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C
Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida
Vinicio Capossela al concerto del 1° maggio a Taranto