British student stabbed in central Milan robbery

Milan, April 27 - A 21-year-old British woman student was stabbed in the abdomen during an attempted robbery allegedly by two non-EU immigrants in the centre of Milan overnight, sources said Friday. The young woman was attacked on her way home in Via Franchino Gaffurio. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but her condition then improved and she was said to be out of danger. The woman, who was not immediately named, was said to be a British woman living in Milan and frequenting the Cattolica University.