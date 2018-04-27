Rome
ENI Q1 profit 946 mn, adjusted 978 (3)
'Excellent results' says Descalzi
27 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 27 - Fuels giant ENI on Friday posted a first-quarter profit of 946 million euros, down 2% on the same period last year. The net adjusted profit was 978 million, up 31%. The results were "excellent, improving in a more than proportionate way compared to the oil scenario", said CEO Claudio Descalzi. Production reached 1.87 million barrels per day, 4% up on the same period last year.
