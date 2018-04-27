Lecce
New TAP work site impounded (3)
For violation of environmental-impact evaluation
27 Aprile 2018
Lecce, April 27 - Lecce prosecutors on Friday impounded a new work site of the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP), Cluster 5, from which 448 olive trees have just been removed to enable the pipeline's 'microtunnel' to be built. The seizure was carried out because of a violation of the environmental impact evaluation (VIA). Carabinieri from the environmental unit NOE impounded the site along with forest guards, who both carried out a probe after a number of MPs presented a complaint recently.
