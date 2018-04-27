Milan
Missing student, 15, found
In town where she goes to school
27 Aprile 2018
Milan, April 27 - A 15-year-old girl student who went missing from her home at Buglio in Monte near Sondrio a few days ago was found in good condition on Friday. The girl was reportedly found in Morbegno, where she frequents the linguistic high school. The girl has been living at her aunt's for some time with her parents having emigrated to Brazil.
