Milan
Man dies after Milan street attack
Romanian, 43
27 Aprile 2018
Milan, April 27 - A 43-year-old Romanian man died in hospital after an attack in a Milan street last night, sources said Friday. The man managed to tell police that "another foreigner" hit him in the face. The man, who had a criminal record, died of a brain haemorrhage after being admitted in code green, the least urgent.
