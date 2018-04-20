Cerca

Venerdì 20 Aprile 2018 | 15:28

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, mafia della città vecchia21 arresti nel clan Capriati
19.04.2018

Mafia, 17 arresti tra i Capriati a Bari:
«Le mani su una società del Porto
e il pizzo per la festa di San Nicola»

«Ilva, i contratti con Mittalsono coperti dal segreto»
19.04.2018

«Ilva, i contratti con Mittal
sono coperti dal segreto»

ospedale militare taranto
19.04.2018

Aperto anche ai civili
ospedale militare di Taranto

Tempa rossa Taranto
19.04.2018

Tempa rossa, firmato accordo
tra Comune di Taranto e imprese

Marozzi, dopo l'accordoprimi licenziamenti via sms
19.04.2018

Marozzi, dopo l'accordo
primi licenziamenti via sms

Molfetta, i preparativi per l'arrivo del Papa
19.04.2018

Molfetta, i preparativi per l'arrivo del Papa

Gallipoli, esplosione in un edificio colpito e danneggiato un cantiere
18.04.2018

Gallipoli, bomba in un edificio
colpito il cantiere di un albergo

Brindisi, le «patacche» di Rolex vendute da un orefice
17.04.2018

Brindisi, le «patacche» di Rolex vendute da un orefice

Papa Francesco in Puglia
20.04.2018

Papa Francesco in Puglia

Bari, il cuore si ferma e i soccorritori non sanno che fare
15.04.2018

Bari, il cuore si ferma e i soccorritori non sanno che fare

Papa Francesco
20.04.2018

Papa Francesco da Alessano a Molfetta
tappe sui luoghi di don Tonino Bello

Tentata estorsione, fermati avvocato e maresciallo Gdf
18.04.2018

Tentata estorsione, fermati
avvocato e maresciallo Gdf

Bradanica, dopo 50 anniaperti i primi 8 chilometri
19.04.2018

Bradanica, dopo 50 anni
aperti i primi 8 chilometri

Blitz notturno nella città vecchia: 21 arresti
19.04.2018

Blitz notturno nella città vecchia: 21 arresti

Tre arresti nel Foggianoper una serie di rapine e furti
18.04.2018

Tre arresti nel Foggiano
per una serie di rapine e furti

Ascoli Piceno

Teacher says Happy Birthday to Hitler on Facebook (3)

'129 times Happy Birthday' says Ascoli prof

Teacher says Happy Birthday to Hitler on Facebook (3)

Ascoli Piceno, April 20 - An Italian high-school teacher on Friday wished Adolf Hitler a Happy Birthday on Facebook. The teacher, who works at an agrarian high school in the Marche city of Ascoli Piceno, wrote in German "129 times Happy Birthday", sparking a row. Hitler was born on April 20, 1889. The teacher, Felice Spiocchi, is deputy head of the school. The local anti-racist centre wrote to the education ministry saying "there can be no place in public schools for those who show open sympathy with the emblem incarnate of negation of the democratic rights that identify us, and human rights". The local animal rights association said the teacher's act was an "insult to all the victims of the SS". Spiocchi told ANSA "I only sent birthday wishes to a person...whose artistic works I admire for some verses". "I'm not a person of the left and that is a huge mistake," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Salvini, Berlusconi, disagree on PD alliance (2)

Salvini, Berlusconi, disagree on PD alliance (2)

 
Architect's wife's lover gets life for murder (3)

Architect's wife's lover gets life for murder (3)

 
Teacher says Happy Birthday to Hitler on Facebook (3)

Teacher says Happy Birthday to Hitler on Facebook (3)

 
Man kills wife in in Bressanone (2)

Man kills wife in in Bressanone (2)

 
If Berlusconi with PD, without League - Salvini (3)

If Berlusconi with PD, without League - Salvini (3)

 
Vallanzasca denied parole (3)

Vallanzasca denied parole (3)

 
M5S wd clean toilets at Mediaset - Berlusconi (3)

M5S wd clean toilets at Mediaset - Berlusconi (3)

 
Berlusconi says looking towards PD for govt (2)

Berlusconi says looking towards PD for govt (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Papa Francesco in Puglia

Papa Francesco in Puglia

 
Papa Francesco

Papa Francesco da Alessano a Molfetta
tappe sui luoghi di don Tonino Bello

 
Molfetta, i preparativi per l'arrivo del Papa

Molfetta, i preparativi per l'arrivo del Papa

 
Bradanica, dopo 50 anniaperti i primi 8 chilometri

Bradanica, dopo 50 anni
aperti i primi 8 chilometri

 
Blitz notturno nella città vecchia: 21 arresti

Blitz notturno nella città vecchia: 21 arresti

 
Tentata estorsione, fermati avvocato e maresciallo Gdf

Tentata estorsione, fermati
avvocato e maresciallo Gdf

 
Tre arresti nel Foggianoper una serie di rapine e furti

Tre arresti nel Foggiano
per una serie di rapine e furti

 
Gallipoli, esplosione in un edificio colpito e danneggiato un cantiere

Gallipoli, bomba in un edificio
colpito il cantiere di un albergo

 
Agguato a Surbo: illeso il bersaglio, colpita auto

Agguato a Surbo: illeso il bersaglio, colpita auto

 
Brindisi, le «patacche» di Rolex vendute da un orefice

Brindisi, le «patacche» di Rolex vendute da un orefice

 
Rapina ed estorsione ad Andria arrestati minori di 16 e 17 anni

Rapina ed estorsione ad Andria, arrestati minori di 16 e 17 anni

 
Vivicittà, a migliaia corrono a Bari sui tre ponti e per 12 Km

Vivicittà, a migliaia corrono
a Bari sui tre ponti e per 12 Km

 
Bari, il cuore si ferma e i soccorritori non sanno che fare

Bari, il cuore si ferma e i soccorritori non sanno che fare

 
Bari, inaugurazione parco Carrante

Bari, inaugurazione parco Carrante

 
Barletta, in giro uomo armato di pistola

Barletta, in giro uomo armato di pistola

 
Foggia, e nella rotonda spuntano fiori rari

Foggia, e nella rotonda
spuntano fiori rari

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Spettacolo TV
La morte di Prince resta impunita

La morte di Prince resta impunita

 
Economia TV
Lagarde: in arrivo nubi sull'economia

Lagarde: in arrivo nubi sull'economia

 
Italia TV
Presa la banda dell'assalto al caveau

Presa la banda dell'assalto al caveau

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 21 aprile 2018

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 21 aprile 2018

 
Mondo TV
Movimento punk finanziato da ex Urss, ma e' fake

Movimento punk finanziato da ex Urss, ma e' fake

 
Sport TV
Motogp, oggi le libere ad Austin

Motogp, oggi le libere ad Austin

 
Calcio TV
E Simy fa Ronaldo

E Simy fa Ronaldo

 

Digital Edition

20.04.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU