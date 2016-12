Saudi Professional League, Al-Shabab vs Al-Batin

epa05691893 Al-Shabab Player Abdulmajeed Al-Sulihim (L) in action for the ball with Al-Batin player Nayef Al-Dhufiri (R) during the Saudi Professional League soccer match between Al-Shabab and Al-Batin at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 30 December 2016. EPA/STR